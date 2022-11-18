Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
Magazine
buy tickets
advertising
subscribe
hamburger_menu
close_icon
close_icon
subscribe
hamburger_menu
close_icon
close_icon

Cavallino Classic Middle East: the second edition just started!

return to the archive
In the charming setting of Casa Ferrari, a tribute to Ferrari in the 75th anniversary
Cavallino Classic Middle East, Canossa, Ferrari, 2022

In the unique scenery of Abu Dhabi, the doors of Casa Ferrari have opened today,  November 18, to welcome the wonderful cars taking part to the much-awaited Concorso d’Eleganza.

For this special occasion, a magnificent line-up representing each decade of the Prancing Horse’s Brand has been displayed to be admired by the many guests present at the event.

A unique moment, perfect to share the common passion for motorsport while enjoying the exclusive hospitality and amenities of Casa Ferrari and indulging in the best Italian lifestyle.

With the clear-cut intent of celebrating the 75th anniversary of Ferrari, Cavallino Classic Middle East is an immersive experience into the Prancing Horse’s essence, gathering and awarding the most beautiful classic Ferraris in the Middle East.

Tomorrow, on the field of Casa Ferrari, will take place the second edition of the Concorso d’Eleganza in the enchanting Abu Dhabi. A unique celebration of design, history, culture, passion and Italian lifestyle has just kicked off!

Follow us on our Cavallino Instagram and Facebook accounts for the latest news on Cavallino Classic Middle East. 

Cavallino Classic Middle East, Canossa, Ferrari, 2022

Follow us

Facebook Instagram Linkedin

Recent posts

Sign up for our Newsletter

cavallino classic
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
store
magazine
Facebook Instagram
© Cavallino 2021 | PO Box 1000 | Palm Beach, FL 33480 | USA Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK

Owned and operated by

Privacy Policy – Cookie Policy

Owned and operated by

© Cavallino 2021 | PO Box 1000 | Palm Beach, FL 33480 | USA Part of MOTORSPORT NETWORK
Privacy Policy – Cookie Policy

media accreditation

Fill in the form to request accreditation