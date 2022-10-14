Cavallino Classic Middle East: the experience celebrating the 75th anniversary of Ferrari

This November the Concorso d’Eleganza returns for the second year in a row to the enchanting city of Abu Dhabi. Cavallino Classic Middle East gathers and awards the most beautiful classic Ferraris in the World. The new Cavallino experience is a mesmerizing 3-day celebration of design, history, culture, passion and Italian life.

The Concorso will continue to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Ferrari household. For this unique occasion an exclusive lineup devoted to each decade will be displayed at Casa Ferrari on November 18-20, 2022.

All classic Ferraris until 2001 are invited, subject to approval by the Cavallino selection committee. The Ferraris are judged under the guidelines established by the International Advisory Council for Preparation of the Ferrari Automibile (IAC/PFA). The key purpose of Cavallino Classic is to promote the preservation of the Ferraris in its original state. Therefore, the focus of the judging is on authenticity, originality, and condition with minor emphasis on cosmetics.

Casa Ferrari welcomes the participants in a warm and luxurious hospitality, conceived to offer the best of the Italian lifestyle and an immersive experience into the brand. Enthusiasts can relax and meet up with friends inside the house, enjoying the beautiful living areas exclusively designed by Poltrona Frau for Casa Ferrari. Alternatively, it is possible to indulge in the beautiful outdoor area with amazing views of the Golf course and the Ferrari World dome while following the live feed from the Grand Prix.

The experience will take place at Casa Ferrari from Friday to Sunday. Saturday, November 19 will be the day of the Concorso d’Eleganza. On this occasion the participating cars are judged by an experienced judges’ committee and the day ends with the much-awaited awards ceremony. On Sunday, November 20 participants enjoy the pure excitement of Yas Links’ performing racetrack and the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Don’t miss out on the second edition of Cavallino Classic Middle East, to honour the Prancing Horse’s elegance, Made in Italy’ excellences and the fascinating and ultramodern United Arab Emirates.

