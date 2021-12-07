Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
Cavallino Classic Middle East is about to start!

For the first time the historic Concours will land in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Skyline, Middle East, Dubai
 

Cavallino Classic expands its vision even wider, presenting for the first time Cavallino Classic Middle East, a new concours taking place from December 9 to 12 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. After thirty years of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic and the first edition of the Concorso in Modena, Cavallino Classic lands in the Middle East marking the third epic addition to the Cavallino family.

This unprecedented occasion taking place in the United Arab Emirates will offer unforgettable moments dedicated to the amazing history and beauty of the Ferrari household. The cars, displayed under the Burj Khalifa and near the Dubai Opera, will then go to Abu Dhabi while guests will enjoy all the marvels that this magical land offers.

The core of the four-days experience is the Concorso d’Eleganza that unfolds in Casa Ferrari at Yas Links from Friday to Sunday. The concours, awarding the most beautiful Ferraris of the Middle East, will feature vintage road cars and modern supercars. Absolute iconic jewels on four wheels that due to their uniqueness and exclusivity made the history of the Prancing Horse and are a current symbol of the most known brand in the world. Guests will have the chance to enjoy the F1 Grand Prix, taking place at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and will vote the best Ferrari for a special prize.

The event aims to celebrate the most authentic Italian roots in all its forms, from marvelous cars to dedicated culinary moments by Armani/Ristorante and to Italy’s most awarded sparkling wine by Ferrari Trento, a family-owned winery producing Trentodoc since 1902 and now “Official Toast of the Formula 1”.

The unparalleled quality of this Made in Italy giants will be perfectly entwined with the exquisite elegance typical of the Emirates.

Follow Cavallino Classic Middle East every step of the way on the website and on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Cavallino Classic, Ferrari

