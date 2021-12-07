Cavallino Classic Middle East is about to start!

Cavallino Classic expands its vision even wider, presenting for the first time Cavallino Classic Middle East, a new concours taking place from December 9 to 12 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. After thirty years of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic and the first edition of the Concorso in Modena, Cavallino Classic lands in the Middle East marking the third epic addition to the Cavallino family.

This unprecedented occasion taking place in the United Arab Emirates will offer unforgettable moments dedicated to the amazing history and beauty of the Ferrari household. The cars, displayed under the Burj Khalifa and near the Dubai Opera, will then go to Abu Dhabi while guests will enjoy all the marvels that this magical land offers.

The core of the four-days experience is the Concorso d’Eleganza that unfolds in Casa Ferrari at Yas Links from Friday to Sunday. The concours, awarding the most beautiful Ferraris of the Middle East, will feature vintage road cars and modern supercars. Absolute iconic jewels on four wheels that due to their uniqueness and exclusivity made the history of the Prancing Horse and are a current symbol of the most known brand in the world. Guests will have the chance to enjoy the F1 Grand Prix, taking place at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and will vote the best Ferrari for a special prize.