Cavallino Classic, the event that celebrates beauty, speed, history and the art of the Ferrari marque all over the world, is about to begin in the United Arab Emirates. It will gather, and award, the most unique classic Ferraris.

Cavallino Classic Middle East will take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from December 9 to 12, 2021 with a program created to combine the Dubai Expo 2020 with the last Formula 1 race of the year, the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The four-wheeled jewels for this special occasion will be on display at Dubai Opera on Thursday December 9, just under Burj Khalifa, and starting from Friday 10 at Casa Ferrari in Yas Links. An amazing 4-day celebration of design, history, culture, passion and Italian lifestyle.

For further information and to discover the full program, please visit the Cavallino in the UAE site.