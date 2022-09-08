Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
Cavallino Classic Middle East 2022

The Cavallino Classic experience comes back on November 18-20 in Middle East
Cavallino Classic Middle East, Canossa, Ferrari, 2021

The 2022 second edition of Cavallino Classic Middle East will take place on November 18-20, in the fascinating and pioneering United Arab Emirates. Participants of the 2022 edition will enjoy the immersive Concorso d’Eleganza, showcasing the most beautiful Ferraris in the world, while experiencing the absolute charm and elegance of the region’s atmosphere.

An unmissable weekend celebrating the Prancing Horse’s brand surrounded by the modern magnificence of Abu Dhabi. Cavallino Classic Middle East is an amazing 3-day experience of beauty, history, culture, passion and “Italianness”.

Join us for a new, innovative, powerful, dynamic, mesmerizing, and iconic Cavallino Classic.

Follow us on our Cavallino Instagram and Facebook accounts for the latest news on Cavallino Classic Middle East.

