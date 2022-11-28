Cavallino Classic Middle East 2022

Following on from the success of last year’s edition, this year’s Cavallino Classic Middle East on November 18-20 was also held to coincide with the last Formula 1 World Championship race of the season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Link. Organized by Canossa Events at Casa Ferrari and staged just a few hundred meters from the circuit, Cavallino Classic Middle East closed the series of Cavallino Classics for 2022, the others having been held in January (Palm Beach, Florida) and May (Modena, Italy, plus a one-off on Fisher Island, Florida).

The Concorso d’Eleganza saw the 28 participating cars divided into six classes. A further 13 Ferraris were also shown outside the competition. Two main prizes were awarded, to the best Gran Turismo car and the best Competition one.

“The Gran Turismo Ferrari Cup” went to the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT/L owned by Giacomo Mattioli (ITA). This car, s/n 5477 GT, one of only 351 produced in total, was originally produced for the German market, although it ended up with a French first owner. After arriving in the USA around the mid- 1970s, this GT Lusso sat abandoned in a shed for over 40 years before being rescued by its current owner. It has just undergone a full restoration at Bacchelli & Villa of Bastiglia (MO). The work was completed just before summer, and the Abu Dhabi concours was its international debut.

“The Competition Ferrari Cup” was awarded to the 1951 Ferrari 340 America from the Cogan Collection (USA). This car, s/n 004/0116, sporting a Barchetta body built by Carrozzeria Touring Milano, has twice raced in the Le Mans 24 Hours (in 1951 and 1952), among other events. It was recently restored by Ferrari Classiche. In early 1951 it was sold, in Paris, to Pierre Louis-Dreyfuss, who in the first months of his ownership asked for a series of changes to it. In fact, the incredible original documents collected by the current owners include numerous letters exchanged between Mr. Dreyfuss, a mechanical engineer and passionate gentleman driver (racing under the pseudonym of Helde), and Enzo Ferrari concerning the modifications deemed necessary by the owner to improve the car’s performance.