Cavallino Classic Middle East 2021: A Remarkable Debut

During the gala event on the Saturday evening, as many as fifteen vehicles received the “Platinum Award”.



The “Supercar” class was spectacular as all the iconic Ferrari supercars from two decades (1984-2004) were represented, one specimen per model: a 288 GTO from 1984 (chassis #53297), a F40 from 1988 (chassis #84140), a F50 from 1995 (chassis #103382), and an Enzo from 2003 (chassis #131886). The latter was the only model accepted in spite of being produced after the cutoff date of 31 December 1999.



The remarkably high standard of this first Cavallino Classic Middle East event is further borne out by the fact that all the cars entered in this particular class were recipients of the “Platinum Award” for Ferraris deemed to be in top condition.



The vehicles shown included some of the finest examples of the models that have made recent car-making history in Maranello, for example a 365 GTB/4 “Daytona” from 1971, a 355 Spider “Fiorano” from 1999 — this car is one of the only 100 produced in total (and one of the only 21 with manual transmission) —, a 550 Maranello from 1999, a 412 from 1988, a Dino 246 GT from 1970, and four cars, all built in the 1990s, representing different evolutions of the Testarossa.



“An extraordinary debut show, packed with cars of the highest level”, remarked Luigi Orlandini, President and CEO of Canossa Events, which took over Cavallino in 2020. “Unsurprisingly for this part of the world, where the charm of classic cars was only relatively recently discovered, many of the Ferraris entered in the event do not date back that far, and as a result the average age of the cars and entrants was lower than might usually be expected. The conditions of the cars themselves reflect the approach to car collecting typically seen in Gulf states, where collectors look for classics with very low mileage and tend to go far more for preserved than for restored vehicles. Organizing the event, an absolute first in the Gulf area, was quite a challenge”, Orlandini added, “and we are delighted that collectors were keen to take part in it, bringing along exceptional cars, also from Europe and the United States. Particular thanks go to Ferrari Middle East and to Al Tayer Motors for their fantastic collaboration, and above all to the Canossa Events team which, as always, managed to create a perfect event.”



The second day of the concours saw the public taking center stage, as they were called upon to choose their three most iconic Ferraris. These included their pick as the winner of the Ferraristi Award: the 1953 Ferrari 250 Europa Coupe by Vignale that had also taken home the main prize on Day One.



