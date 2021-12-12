Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
Cavallino Classic Middle East: 1953 Ferrari 250 Europa | s/n 0295 wins the Best of Show!

During the Gala Dinner at Casa Ferrari, Connor Cogan has been awarded with the first Cavallino Classic Middle East Best of Show!
Cavallino Classic Middle East, Best of Show, 2021, Ferrari
Cavallino Classic Middle East, Best of Show, 2021, Ferrari, Award Ceremony
Cavallino Classic Middle East, Concorso, Casa Ferrari, 2021

