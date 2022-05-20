Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
Cavallino Classic Cup: the racing series dedicated to Ferrari’s racing DNA

Cavallino has launched Cavallino Classic Cup, a new initiative to further expand its boundaries and continue its mission of fostering the passion and culture for Enzo Ferrari’s legacy.
Cavallino Classic Cup, Ferrari Challenge, Racing, Canossa, 2022

Cavallino Classic Cup is the new racing series dedicated to all Ferraristi with a racing soul, who want to dust off their glorious Ferrari Challenge cars and breathe the scent of petrol and tires.

A great opportunity to give new life to those racing glories and to have fun on the racetrack in a friendly and open environment.

The racing series is open to five generations of Ferrari Challenge cars: from the first 348 Challenge to the fantastic 458 Challenge EVO.

The first season will take place in Europe and will include three dates:

  • June 7-8 at the Red Bull Ring
  • October 1 at Varano Circuit
  • October 22-23 at Misano World Circuit.


Beside the races, in each date there will be hot laps sessions for those who don’t want to deal with safety equipment and racing licenses.

Enjoy this fun-filled experience made of unrestrained emotions and live your racing vibes with us!

Click here for more information. 

For registration, please apply here.

Cavallino Classic Cup, Logo, 2022

