Cavallino Classic Cup: the first race of the new racing series just ended!

June 8, 2022: Cavallino Classic Cup, the brand-new racing series dedicated to all Ferraristi with a racing soul, just ended in Spielberg (Austria) in the engaging setting of the Red Bull Ring during the Challenge and GT Days.

The new gripping initiative, which took place on June 7-8, is designed for all the drivers willing to dust their glorious Ferrari Challenge cars off and breathe the scent of petrol and tires. In this view, the racetrack experience is conceived to further expand the Cavallino boundaries and promote the passion and culture of the Prancing Horse’s heritage.

Open to five generations of Ferrari Challenge cars, from the first 348 Challenge to the fantastic 458 Challenge EVO, this first driving adventure was an exciting opportunity to give new life to the racing glories of these wonderful engines while having fun on the racetrack in a friendly, casual and open environment made of paddock camaraderie.

The journey between paddock experience and racetrack adrenaline enabled participants to unleash the full power of their Challenge cars and push beyond their own racing limits. Lap after lap racers competed against each other while enjoying the drive at its fullest. On the podium ranked Alois-Harald Meir as the 1st best overall with its 458 Challenge. On the 2nd position placed Christian Windischberger with its Ferrari F430 Challenge. Augustin Sabatié-Garat with Ferrari 360 Challenge qualified on the podium in 3rd.

The first season of Cavallino Classic Cup will be featured by two more races, staged in some of the most iconic Italian racetracks: Varano Circuit, on October 1, and Misano World Circuit, on October 22 and 23. In each date racers not willing to deal with safety equipment and racing license will have the possibility to enjoy hot laps sessions.

Enjoy our next driving adventure, live your racing vibes with us!