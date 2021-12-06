A GTO/64 – RESTORED TO RACING GLORY – One of the real GTO/64’s and not an afterthought. By 1964, Ferrari needed a better 250 GTO, if that were possible, but Ferrari did it with the “64” model, with that very noticeably sleek bodywork, giving it a personality all its own. 5573 GT did well in racing for Ferrari, helping to win the 1964 Championship, and here it has been restored to reflect those many battles. A concours queen? Certainly not, but correct in every respect. The story of the very special GTO/64, s/n 5573 GT, as told by Eminent Historian Alan Boe.

In Memoriam – A remembrance of Nino Vaccarella by Jean-Bernard Heros.