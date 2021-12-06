Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube
Cavallino 246 is On the Way!

Buy issue 246 direct from us, or find it in your mailbox soon if you're a subscriber.

You can buy copies of Cavallino 246 from us for $10.00 with free shipping in the USA, and plus overseas shipping). Better yet: You can subscribe here and never miss a future issue.

A GTO/64 – RESTORED TO RACING GLORY – One of the real GTO/64’s and not an afterthought. By 1964, Ferrari needed a better 250 GTO, if that were possible, but Ferrari did it with the “64” model, with that very noticeably sleek bodywork, giving it a personality all its own. 5573 GT did well in racing for Ferrari, helping to win the 1964 Championship, and here it has been restored to reflect those many battles. A concours queen? Certainly not, but correct in every respect. The story of the very special GTO/64, s/n 5573 GT, as told by Eminent Historian Alan Boe.

In Memoriam – A remembrance of Nino Vaccarella by Jean-Bernard Heros.

 

 

Notizie – Events, events, events, they are back, with reports on Greenwich, Villa d’Este, Concours of Elegance, Salon Privé, Zoute, Goodwood Revival, Tour Auto Optic, Ferrari Cavalcade Classiche, with entrants and all chassis numbers.

Corse GT – An Interview with modern GT legend Frédéric Dor by Christian Rochet.

Corse GP & GT – Races to date, with charts of results from Keith Bluemel.

Auto da Corsa – Silverstone Ferrari Racing Days, report & results by Olivier Bidaud.

Moderno – Canossa Northeast Rally, report by Christopher McNeil.

Moderno – A special Monza SP2, report from Keith Bluemel.

Mercato – A rare Enzo tops the market, plus recent auction results.

Guida – The latest price evaluations. The Guide is available only in Cavallino magazine and has listings for over 329 individual Ferrari models, with Years Made, Engine Type, Chassis Range, Model Type (Sport, GT, Production, Speciale), Low End/High End Price Estimate, and Arrows indicating Up or Down Movement. To view it on a regular basis, you must subscribe. Or you can also purchase the December 1 issue.

