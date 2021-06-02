Here’s what we have for you in 243:
Cover – At the Cavallino Classic, the award winning 275 GTB/4, s/n 09925.
Cavallino 30 – Postponed but not forgotten, the 30th Annual Cavallino Classic took place in April, to the delight of all attendees. Complete coverage & results of all Awards & Honors.
Sterling Edwards – A Man of Distinction. Among other achievements, he helped to introduce Ferrari into the USA sports car racing scene, by campaigning his 340 AM, s/n 0350 AM. An appreciation by the Historians Alan Boe & Robert T. Devlin.
Auto Da Corsa Storica – Mayhem in Monaco. A Battle Royale at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix. Report & interview with Jean Alesi by Christian Rochet.
In Memoriam – In honor of pioneer Richard Merritt. A Remembrance by Alan Boe.
Moderno – A technical look at the 812 GTS, 812 Competizione & Aperta. By the man who knows what he’s talking about, Natan Tazelaar, a Judge for the International Engine of the Year Awards.
Corse GT – Sebring 12 a Ferrari No Show. The reasons why from David Brady.
Corse GT – GT races to date. Charts of results from Keith Bluemel.
Corse GP – The season begins. Reports from Keith Bluemel.
Corse GP – A detailed cutaway look at the new SF21, by the master Paolo d’Alessio.
Mercato – The latest auction results; market is holding.
Guida – The latest price evaluations. The Guide is available only in Cavallino magazine and has listings for over 328 individual Ferrari models, with Years Made, Engine Type, Chassis Range, Model Type (Sport, GT, Production, Speciale), Low End/High End Price Estimate, and Arrows indicating Up or Down Movement. To view it on a regular basis, you must subscribe. Or you can also purchase the June 1 issue.