Cover – At the Cavallino Classic, the award winning 275 GTB/4, s/n 09925.

Cavallino 30 – Postponed but not forgotten, the 30th Annual Cavallino Classic took place in April, to the delight of all attendees. Complete coverage & results of all Awards & Honors.

Sterling Edwards – A Man of Distinction. Among other achievements, he helped to introduce Ferrari into the USA sports car racing scene, by campaigning his 340 AM, s/n 0350 AM. An appreciation by the Historians Alan Boe & Robert T. Devlin.

Auto Da Corsa Storica – Mayhem in Monaco. A Battle Royale at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix. Report & interview with Jean Alesi by Christian Rochet.

In Memoriam – In honor of pioneer Richard Merritt. A Remembrance by Alan Boe.

Moderno – A technical look at the 812 GTS, 812 Competizione & Aperta. By the man who knows what he’s talking about, Natan Tazelaar, a Judge for the International Engine of the Year Awards.