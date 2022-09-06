Canossa is now ISO 14001 certified!

In order to maintain its high environmental standards, Canossa successfully gained the UNI EN ISO 14001: 2015 Certification.

The internationally-recognized Certification provides a management framework for the integration of environmentally-conscious practices, with an overall goal of protecting the environment, preventing pollution and reducing energy and resources consumption.

Through this Certification, Canossa demonstrates its effort to the betterment of its sustainable practices and, overall, to maintain a conscious and up-to-date eye to environmental policies at large.

As high-end, far-reaching automotive and lifestyle event planners, with collaborators and suppliers across several continents, we feel a strong responsibility to adhere to the most sustainable approaches to our business, in order to protect our planet and fight climate change.