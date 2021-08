August 14, 2021: At The Quail, awarding the 1954 Ferrari 750 Monza, coachwork by Scaglietti, Best of Show at Cavallino 2020 and winner of the Peninsula Classic Best of the Best…

In the picture: Chip Connor (co-founder of the Peninsula Best of the Best), Tom and Jill Peck (owners of the winning car), Bruce Meyer and the Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie (also co-founders of the Peninsula Best of the Best), and Luigi Orlandini (Chairman of Cavallino Classic).