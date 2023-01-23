The 32nd edition of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic is about to start

The countdown to Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2023, the world’s top event devoted entirely to Ferrari classics, now in its 32nd year, is nearly over and ready to enchant its many participants. The programme this year includes an extraordinary celebration that promises to take everyone’s breath away! The main class of the Concorso d’Eleganza will be dedicated to the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans featuring exceptional Ferraris that once raced on the famed Circuit de la Sarthe and for the special occasion will be gathered on the green fields of The Breakers.

Palm Beach, January 23, 2023

Palm Beach Cavallino Classic will run from 26 to 29 January, with the Concorso d’Eleganza scheduled for Saturday 28. The memorable show over the years added to the renowned Concorso, the dedicated Track Day at the Concours Club, the Tour d’Eleganza on the most scenic roads between Boca Raton and Palm Beach as well as the Classic & Sports Sunday charity brunch. It is therefore a formula allowing owners to really enjoy their classic Ferraris.

Held for the first time in 1923, the “24 Heures du Mans” will this year be raced, in June 2023. Considered the “endurance race” par excellence, the grueling French marathon is among the most important car races in the world. The whole Ferrari legend is tightly bound up with the history of Le Mans, which is where Ferrari, in 1949 first won an international race with Luigi Chinetti and Lord Selsdon. Just a few weeks earlier, that winning car, the 1949 166 MM Barchetta Touring s/n 0008 MM, had won the Mille Miglia, driven by Clemente Biondetti and Ettore Salani, and it is considered one of the most historically important Ferraris ever.

At Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, it will be shown in the “Le Mans Centenary” class, which will also include the 1971 512 M s/n 1020 that in 1971 raced at Le Mans under the N.A.R.T banner, driven by Sam Posey and Tony Adamowicz, where it took 3rd place, the highest finish of any Ferrari that year and the best ever Le Mans result for a 512. Joining them on the field there will be two 340 Americas, including the 1951 340 America s/n 004/0116 that twice raced in the Le Mans 24 Hours (in 1951 and 1952) among other events, and was recently restored by Ferrari Classiche. It is worth noting that the 340 America s/n 004/0116 won Cavallino Classic Modena in May and Cavallino Classic Middle East in November and is the first Ferrari ever to take the top Cavallino Classic award in two continents. In the 1962 Le Mans, two 250 GTOs, racing in the GT Class, finished 2nd and 3rd overall, just behind Olivier Gendebien and Phil Hill’s Ferrari 330 TRI/LM Spyder, competing in the prototype class. This result is the reason why two GTOs, which are the perfect GTs and today the most valuable Ferraris, will be shown too, together with a 250 TR, a bunch of 250s, a 330 LMB, a 375 MM Spider Scaglietti, a Dino 206 S, and a F40 Competizione, as well as racing versions of the 430 and 458.

Ferrari is not only about racing. The Concorso will also include many fantastic examples of elegance and beauty from the period 1949 to 2023. The most recent ones will, of course, be for display only. The cars shown will include the whole supercar series, comprising the 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, FXX, and LaFerrari, as well as wonderful expressions of formal beauty such as a 410 Superamerica, a 250 GT California Spyder, a Daytona Spider, and so on.

As part of its yearly commitment, Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2023, organized by Cavallino Inc. by Canossa Events, will once again support the social projects of the Cavallino Classic Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity with a very clear mission: helping young people to seize their opportunities in life. We love to remember that, thanks to the generosity of the participants, the past edition of Palm Beach Cavallino Classic raised over $120,000 from the charitable contributions of all sold tickets and from the bids at the charity auction on Saturday night. All the funds raised have been shared among four projects aimed at the younger generations:

The Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation, to support their scholarship fund for public safety workers;

The A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts of West Palm Beach, whose students entertained the participants of the gala dinner;

The Piston Foundation, to fund scholarships and apprenticeships for students and technicians interested in a career in the collector car industry;

The American Council of the Blind Scholarship Fund.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime display.